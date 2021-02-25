VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 61,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

