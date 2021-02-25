Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $810.00

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 4.62 ($0.06), with a volume of 34440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £11.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.87.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

