VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.09

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and traded as high as $65.59. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 73,298 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter.

