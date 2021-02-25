VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.67. Approximately 11,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 56,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 65,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,351,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,500 shares during the period.

