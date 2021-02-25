VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.50. 1,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000.

