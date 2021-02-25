Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,105.31

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,105.31 ($27.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,171.49 ($28.37). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 194,506 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,350.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total value of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80). Insiders bought 17 shares of company stock valued at $39,734 over the last quarter.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

