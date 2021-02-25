Vid Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Vid has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $41,394.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,529,205 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

