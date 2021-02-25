Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,906 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

