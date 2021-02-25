Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.