Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

