Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,856,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.53 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.