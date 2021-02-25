Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

