Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 126,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,224. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Plexus stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

