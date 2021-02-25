Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

