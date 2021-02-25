Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,852 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

