Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,822 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,663 shares of company stock worth $7,485,012. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.