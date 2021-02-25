VIDY Market Capitalization Hits $11.39 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, VIDY has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $727,539.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.00702535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.