ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $684.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.