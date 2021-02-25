Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 7.8%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 1,937,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,823,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -303.34 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $4,321,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $7,341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,268,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.