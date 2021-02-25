VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Shares Down 3.3%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 2,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on VIQ Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.95% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

