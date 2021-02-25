Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $503,546.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

