Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 35,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,336. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

