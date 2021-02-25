Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.62. 1,089,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,161,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $5,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

