Vision Hydrogen (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Down 9.1%

Vision Hydrogen Co. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Vision Hydrogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

