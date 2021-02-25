Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 9%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 9,837,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,115,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

