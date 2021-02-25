VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

VTGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 104,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

