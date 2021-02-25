Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 285,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
