Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 285,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

