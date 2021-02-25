Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Vistra stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 219,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

