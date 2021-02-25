Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $3.89 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $75.81 million and $1.42 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00007650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

