VITE (VITE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. VITE has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00069224 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,007,837,223 coins and its circulating supply is 475,266,112 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.