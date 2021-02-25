Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,616,000 after buying an additional 9,633,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

