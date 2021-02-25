Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $17.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 6,328 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 143,208 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.41.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

