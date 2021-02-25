Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.43

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 3786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

