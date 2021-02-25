VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VSL traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 89.20 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 133,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 181.39, a current ratio of 181.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,340.74).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.