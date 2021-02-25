Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.97. 1,870,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,917,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

Get Vroom alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.