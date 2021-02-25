VSE (VSEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

