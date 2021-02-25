Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

