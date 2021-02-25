VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Down 6%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.89. 1,386,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,283,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VYNE. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $404.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

