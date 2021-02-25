VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VYNE opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.
