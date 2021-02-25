VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

