W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches Market Cap of $100,438.38

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $100,438.38 and approximately $43,108.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.67 or 0.00733521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00037016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040772 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

