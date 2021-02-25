W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

