W. Shaw Robert Buys 1,750 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director W. Shaw Robert purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

