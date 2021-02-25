Wagerr Market Cap Reaches $6.89 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $4,781.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011826 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,079,071 coins and its circulating supply is 195,699,457 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

