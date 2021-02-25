Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0377 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $3,107.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002277 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012430 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,359,912 coins and its circulating supply is 195,980,298 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

