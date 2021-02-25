Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $131.60. 554,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The stock has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

