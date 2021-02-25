Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $154.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,117. The company has a market capitalization of $373.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

