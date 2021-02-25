Waltonchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.81 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.47 or 0.03161308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00023027 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.