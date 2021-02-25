Wanchain Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and $7.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00244415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064508 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.02 or 0.02168052 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

