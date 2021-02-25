Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €11.80 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK) received a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €10.88 ($12.80) on Thursday. Takkt has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €12.44 ($14.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.58 and a 200-day moving average of €10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $713.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

