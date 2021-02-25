Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

